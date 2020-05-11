The city will reinstate alternate side of the street paring regulations between Monday, May 18 and Sunday, May 24, inclusive, in order to let the Department of Sanitation conduct a citywide “clean sweep,” according to Mayor de Blasio.
The rules will then be suspended again from May 25 though June 7, during which time city officials will reassess the need for another sweeping.
“We said throughout we got to keep an eye on how our neighborhoods are looking,” the mayor said, according to the New York Post’s coverage of his Monday press conference. “[L]itter is starting to add up and we’re concerned.”
The program, which permits the DSNY to run its street sweepers unfettered along roads to the curb, was originally suspended back in March a policy extended twice as the city and state continue to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. The Post quoted the mayor as saying that the goal is to see if a one-week cleaning can hold for a substantial period of time.
The state remains under state-ordered Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone, of PAUSE, protocols.
