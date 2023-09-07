The New York Blood Center is experiencing a critical shortage. Blood donors are needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others.
Information on how to donate blood or schedule a drive is available at nybc.org.
Upcoming drives include:
• NYPD 112th Precinct, noon to 6 p.m. today, Thursday, Sept. 7, at 68-40 Austin St. in Forest Hills;
• Sunnyside Jewish Center, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at a bloodmobile at 40-20 47 Ave. in Sunnyside;
• St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 39-60 57 St. in Woodside;
• St. Paul’s School of Nursing, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 97-77 Queens Blvd. in Rego Park;
• NYC Department of Design & Construction, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21, at 30-30 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City; and
• NYPD 110th Precinct, noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, at 94-41 43 Ave. in Elmhurst.
