The New York Blood Center is experiencing a critical summer shortage. Blood donors are needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others. Information on how to donate or schedule a drive is available at nybc.org.
Upcoming drives include:
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10; and Tuesday, Aug. 29, at a bloodmobile at the mall at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• The Ridgewood Nepalese Society, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, in the Sanctuary Room at 16-62 Stephen St. in Ridgewood;
• Our Lady of Mercy Church, 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 70-01 Kessel St. in Forest Hills;
• St. Margaret’s Parish, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the parish hall at 66-05 79 Place in Middle Village;
• Sunnyside Community Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 45-14 46 St. in Sunnyside; and
• Queens Place mall, 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at 88-01 Queens Blvd., all in the former Outback Steakhouse location.
