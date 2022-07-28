The New York Blood Center continues to call for Queens donors of all blood types to help patients in need. Appointments can be made online at nybc.org for numerous blood drives in the area.
They include:
• Sunnyside Jewish Center, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, at 40-20 47 Ave. in Sunnyside;
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 1 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, and Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• Long Island Jewish Forest Hills from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 102-01 66 Road in Forest Hills;
• Queens Place mall from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 7 p.m. in the former Outback Steakhouse at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst;
• Hyolmo Society of America, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 40-45 68 St. in Woodside;
• St. Margaret’s Parish from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Sunday, Aug. 14, at 66-05 79 Place in Middle Village; and
• Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 72-55 Austin St. in Forest Hills.
