The New York Blood Center has declared a blood emergency for the region, and a number of groups and organizations are hosting blood drives in early January.
The Shops at Atlas Park at 80-00 Cooper Avenue in Glendale will host blood drives from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel will host a drive from 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 at 23-20 Newtown Ave. in Astoria.
The New York Mets’ drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the Foxwoods Club at Citi Field in Flushing. The address is 123-01 Roosevelt Ave.
St. Margaret’s Parish in Middle Village will host a collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 at 66-05 79 Place.
Commonpoint Central Queens’ blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 17 in its multipurpose room at 67-09 108 St. in Forest Hills.
The office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards will host a drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Borough Hall at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens.
Information and donation appointments are available online at nybc.org.
