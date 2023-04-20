The New York Blood Center is experiencing a critical shortage. Blood is needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others. Information is available at nybc.org. Upcoming drives include:
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29; and 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Gl
endale;
• St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, in the parish center at 39-60 57 St. in Woodside;
• Our Lady of Mercy Church, 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at 70-01 Kessel St. in Forest Hills;
• Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at 102-01 66 Road in Forest Hills.
• Live to Ride Drive for Life MC blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at 36-02 38 St. in Long Island City; and
• NYC Department of Design & Construction, 9:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at 30-30 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City.
