The New York Blood Center is experiencing a critical shortage. Blood donors are needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others.
Information is available at nybc.org. Upcoming drives include:
• Our Lady of Mercy Church, 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at 70-01 Kessel St. in Forest Hills;
• Live to Ride Drive for Life MC blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at 36-02 38 St. in Long Island City;
• Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at 102-01 66 Road in Forest Hills;
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30; Saturday, June 10; and Wednesday, July 5, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• St. Margaret’s Parish, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at 66-05 79 Place in Middle Village; and
• NYC Department of Design & Construction, 9:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at 30-30 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City.
