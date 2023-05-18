The New York Blood Center is experiencing a critical shortage. Blood donors are needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others.
Each donor can save as many as three lives.
Information is available at nybc.org. Upcoming drives include:
• Live to Ride Drive for Life MC blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at 36-02 38 St. in Long Island City;
• Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at 102-01 66 Road in Forest Hills;
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30; Saturday, June 10; Saturday, June 24; Wednesday, June 28; and Wednesday, July 5, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• St. Margaret’s Parish, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at 66-05 79 Place in Middle Village; and
• NYC Department of Design & Construction, 9:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at 30-30 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City.
