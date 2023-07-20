The New York Blood Center is experiencing a critical shortage with summer now here. Blood donors are needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others.
Each donor can save as many as three lives. Information on how to donate or schedule a drive is available at nybc.org. Upcoming drives include:
• Queens Place mall, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 and Friday, Aug. 4; and 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at 88-01 Queens Blvd., all in the former Outback Steakhouse location;
• Sunnyside Community Services, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at 43-31 39 St. in Sunnyside at the senior center main event space;
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6; and 1 to 7 p.m. on both Thursday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 10, at a bloodmobile at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale; and
• The Ridgewood Nepalese Society, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, on Saturday, Aug. 12, in the Sanctuary Room at 16-62 Stephen St. in Ridgewood.
