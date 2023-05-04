Spring prom season got off to a fashionable start for lots of Queens high school students on April 29 at the third annual Dress and Suit Exhibition hosted by NYPD precincts of Patrol Borough Queens North.
Gathering at Aviaton High School on 36th Street in Long Island City, police officers and volunteers sorted donations of formal wear before helping students find just the right finery for prom night; and in some cases helping them find just the right shoes, belts, ties and accessories to go with them.
