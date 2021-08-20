The National Weather Service and the city’s Office of Emergency Management are warning residents of Queens and New York City to prepare for possible impact from the western edge of Tropical Storm Henri, with storm effects beginning Saturday evening and extending into Sunday night.
While the brunt of Henri is right now expected to strike Eastern Long Island before moving north to hit New England’s southern coast, Queens residents are being told to expect heavy rains and potentially damaging winds.
Forecasts say portions of Queens could get between 1 and 4 inches of rain over the weekend if the storm maintains its present track, with higher amounts and flooding possible in low-lying areas and those prone to flooding in the past.
A storm surge watch is in effect for Nassau and Suffolk counties but not New York City. Some localized flooding is possible in Queens.
Residents can find forecasts specific to their neighborhoods by typing in their ZIP codes on the website of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at noaa.gov.
According to the NWS, Queens has a 40 percent chance of thunderstorm activity Saturday morning with the likelihood of tropical storm conditions increasing after 2 p.m.
There is a chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday. Storm activity is forecast to pass before 8 p.m.
Dangerous ocean conditions are likely along the south shore of geographic Long Island, with high surf and rip currents expected to begin Friday.
