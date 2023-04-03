Now arriving: subway station upgrades

Five Queens subway stations and one just over the Brooklyn border uses frequently by Queens residents are on a list of 13 stations that soon will begin renovations.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, in a press release, said the new additions will give the agency 34 stations that will have completed renovations by the end of June, with the goal of modernizing 50 by the end of the year.
The stations in and of interest to Queens residents include:
• the F train station at 21st Street-Queensbridge in Long Island City;
• the J train stations at Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue and Jamaica Center-Parson/Archer in Jamaica;
• the J station at Jamaica Avenue and 121st Street in Richmond Hill;
• the Far Rockaway/Mott Avenue A train station; and
• the Myrtle Avenue/Wyckoff Avenue M station in Brooklyn.
“Station appearance and cleanliness is something our customers care about and one of the ways that we can improve the customer experience instantly with a fresh look and feel,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey in the MTA. “This next batch of station upgrades builds on our ‘Faster, Cleaner, and Safer’ Plan, as we ambitiously work to improve the travel experience as efficiently as possible, one station at a time.”
“New Yorkers deserve a clean, modern transit system,” said Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), who chairs the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. “I appreciate President Davey’s commitment to the rider experience, especially in underserved corners of our transit network like Far Rockaway. I look forward to continued investment by the MTA in the quality and cleanliness of our stations.”
“Constituents that rely heavily on public transit deserve the renewal this will bring the subway,” said Assembly Member Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens).
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) was particularly pleased with the 121st Street upgrades.
“The station is slated to receive a major facelift including a deep cleaning, the installation of enhanced lighting to increase customer safety, and more upgrades to increase customer satisfaction,” he said. “I believe our commuters deserve a cleaner, safer and more accessible public transportation system.
Borough President Donovan Richards said he doesn’t want it stopping here.
“I look forward to additional stations across the borough receiving these much-needed maintenance upgrades in the months to come,” he said.
