More than a year after a four-alarm fire that began at 37-54 74 St. in Jackson Heights tore through six businesses and injured seven New York City firefighters, on March 3, 2021, workers still are clearing debris from the site.
The building is just around the corner and to the north of Diversity Plaza and less than two blocks from the bus and subway hub at Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street.
Thirty-nine FDNY units and 168 firefighters responded to extinguish the blaze. No civilians were hurt.
Neither the owners of the building nor of surrounding businesses could be reached for comment on how work is progressing or if there are yet definite plans to rebuild and reopen for business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.