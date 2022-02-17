During a season of uncertainty with Covid controlling a lot of the sports world, the girls varsity basketball team at Metropolitan Campus completed an undefeated regular season for the first time in school history.
Scoring a perfect 18-0 mark in league contests, the combined team from Queens Metro High School and Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School in Forest Hills finished atop the Queens A West Division.
The Knights head into the PSAL playoffs today, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m. as the No. 11 seed, facing No. 22 Boys & Girls HS in the second round.
The proud Knights include Coach Yessenia Tamayo, top left, Jewel Torres, Stefania Accardo, Kelly Barnes, Rebecca Manasse, Victoria Torres, Samantha Miller and Enise Hodzic; and Bryanna Lucas, above left, Angelina Sarni, Isabella Casey, India Hazel, Ellmedine Hodzic and Audrey Waldvogel.
