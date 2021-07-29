The NYPD’s 104th Precinct on Monday remembered one of its own, Officer Charles Reynolds, who was killed in the line of duty on July 26, 1923 along with Officer Frank Romanella of what is now the 17th Precinct in Manhattan when they came to the aid of a woman who was screaming for help from a taxi while they were on the Queensboro Bridge.
According to the website Officer Down Memorial Page, Reynolds and Romanella placed the men in the taxi under arrest and ordered the driver to proceed to the 81st Precinct station house in Manhattan while they rode on the outside of the car. Near the intersection of 64th Street and Second Avenue, one of the men pulled a gun and fatally shot both officers.
