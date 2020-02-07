Several hours before the 49ers saw a 10-point fourth-quarter lead disappear in the Super Bowl to the Chiefs, St. John’s squandered a 17-point lead in the second half against a short-handed Georgetown team.

The 49ers loss is easy to explain. The Chiefs have an incredible offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, son of the former Mets pitcher.

The Red Storm’s 73-72 defeat seems a little tougher to figure. The Johnnies led 50-33 with 16 minutes to play and the Hoyas were missing star guard Mac McClung, who didn’t play because of a foot injury.

“We were playing on our heels, that was the difference,” St. John’s head coach Mike Anderson said when it was over. “Sometimes, that is playing not to lose. I just thought we were not in attack mode.”

St. John’s prides itself on its aggressive, pressing defense. But it was Georgetown’s tenacious defense that helped turn the game around. The Red Storm turned the ball over 12 times in the second half after playing a turnover-free first half.

Sometimes it’s the team that presses that dislikes being pressed themselves.

“I can’t say enough about our inability to take care of the basketball ... I’ll take the blame on that,” Anderson said.

The second half has been a problem for St. John’s in number of games. The team saw leads disappear against West Virginia and Arizona before pulling out wins. St. John’s saw a 13-point halftime lead erased in a loss to Seton Hall. And then came last Sunday’s loss to Georgetown.

Anderson was asked why he didn’t use the press more against a depleted Georgetown team that saw all five starters go at least 34 minutes and saw head coach Patrick Ewing give time to two walk-ons.

“We don’t want to be predictable,” Anderson said. “I thought the game went as scripted. We made them use players. I just thought in the second half we didn’t continue with the pressure that we were applying, and then we start turning the ball over and that negates a lot of things that you’re doing.”

St. John’s still led in the final seconds but the Hoyas went ahead with 10.2 seconds remaining after getting past a trap defense.

“It wasn’t designed to be a trap,” Anderson said. “It was to make them work. That was a bad decision on our part to go and trap.”

St. John’s still had time but Rasheem Dunn dribbled the ball off his foot and the Hoyas ran out the clock.

“I couldn’t step up and make the big play that my team needed me to do,” he said.

The Red Storm were picked to finish ninth in the Big East after seeing a major roster overhaul.

St. John’s has struggled shooting from the field — the Johnnies missed 16 of 22 three-pointers last Sunday — and the small team is almost always facing a size disadvantage.

But against Georgetown, the Johnnies were facing another struggling team and one that had a thin roster.

When it was over, the Hoya fans cheered enough to make an unknowing viewer think it was a Georgetown home game.

“It’s a tough, tough loss but our guys have been resilient throughout the year and we just have to find a way to bounce back,” Anderson said.