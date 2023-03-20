Flames roared out the side of a building on Northern Boulevard in Corona late Sunday afternoon, but no one was hurt in the blaze that drew five fire companies and saw firefighters hit the roof and go into the burning third floor from a cherry picker.
The fire, at 101-06 Northern Blvd., a three-story building with a grocery on the ground floor, was called in at 5:37 p.m., according to the Fire Department. Sixty firefighters in 12 units responded, from Engine Cos. 316, 289 and 324 and Ladder Cos. 138 and 129.
They got the blaze under control by 6:12 p.m., according to the FDNY.
Dramatic video posted by users of the Citizen app shows flames roaring out a third-story window as firefighters enter the building through the door. They also go to the roof via a ladder truck and into a window on the third floor from a cherry picker.
As of late Monday morning, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.
The press office for the Red Cross, which regularly assists people displaced from their homes by fire, did not immediately respond when asked if the agency had helped anyone from the damaged building.
The Department of Buildings said it was not called in to do an inspection of the structure.
UPDATE
This story has been updated to include information from the Department of Buildings.
