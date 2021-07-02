No one hurt in Astoria crane rollover: FDNY

A truck delivering steel beams to a construction site in Astoria on Friday morning partially rolled over before coming to rest on a building at 35-01 36 Ave.
No one was injured according to the FDNY. Firefighters blocked off the street between 35th and 36th streets for several hours.
Capt. Carmine Calderaro said the department took the call at 8:29 a.m. according to a statement released on Twitter on Friday afternoon.
The truck was using its crane arm to unload steel beams. The driver had deployed bracing supports that extend from the vehicle and are designed to give it stability while the crane is in operation.
“When we arrived, the crane was leaning into a two-story building that is under construction,” Calderaro said. “We had 60 members respond, that’s 12 units. We had a minor tactical response. Fortunately, the crane operator was out of the truck. We got a report there were only two workers inside the building under construction, they were also removed. We had no injuries, all members were accounted for.”
Calderaro said firefighters were dispatched to rooftops adjacent to the site and went up on one of its tower ladders to make sure they had a complete view of the property from avery side and angle.
Records viewed on the website of the city’s Department of Buildings show that the construction project is for a nine-story commercial building that is slated to rise 140 feet high upon its completion.
