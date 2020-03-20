All barbershops, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and similar personal care service providers must shut down by 8 p.m. Saturday, Gov. Cuomo and his counterparts in three nearby states announced Friday.
"We know how the novel coronavirus spreads, and we are making data-driven decisions as the situation evolves to continue to reduce density and slow the spread of the virus," Cuomo said in a prepared statement accompanying the announcement. ”We remain in constant communication with our neighboring states to ensure we are establishing a set of uniform rules and regulations for the entire region. These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers and all Americans."
The new rule applies throughout New York State, as well as in New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
Cuomo and the other three governors noted that on Thursday they had ordered all indoor portions of retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys to close by 8 p.m.
“Earlier in the week, the Governors announced limits on crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people,” their announcement read. “The governors also announced restaurants and bars would close for on premise service and move to take-out and delivery services only. The governors also temporarily closed movie theaters, gyms and casinos.”
The moves are all part of the new practice of social distancing, meant to prevent transmission of the new coronavirus and the condition it causes, COVID-19, as the world struggles to contain the spreading contagion.
Cuomo continues to oppose issuing a shelter-in-place order that would largely confine people to their homes, except to procure essential supplies and services, something Mayor de Blasio is pressing for. California imposed such an order statewide Thursday, three days after seven counties in the San Francisco Bay Area put one in place.
