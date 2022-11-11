NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Notification of Cybersecurity Incident

New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.