Mayor de Blasio expressed concern on Friday that people will go outside too much and gather this weekend as the weather warms up, agreeing with public radio talk show host Brian Lehrer that this could be a “dangerous weekend.”
The two were discussing the number of new COVID-19 cases being reported every day and the efforts to reduce them on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” when the host brought up this weekend’s forecast.
“[I]t’s not time to ease the social distancing,” Lehrer said, according to a transcript provided by the Mayor’s Office. “I would throw in that we should probably warn the listeners and maybe the media should incorporate this in every weather forecast, that there's a dangerous weekend ahead because it's supposed to be sunny and 70 degrees tomorrow. And then 70 again on Sunday. Would a dangerous weekend ahead be too strong language for you?”
“No, it’s exactly the right language,” de Blasio replied. “And Brian, I thank you for that as well. It's so counterintuitive and painful in a way that, you know, we all wait for this time of year and we cherish it. And yet, yeah, ironically the nice weather is very much a threat to us. Not if we all handle it right.”
He went on to say there’s nothing wrong with going outside for a little while or keeping the windows open to get fresh air, but that people are going to want to spend more time outside.
“They want to play sports,” the mayor said. “They want to gather with other people. We can't let that happen. So yeah, there is a danger here.”
He said police and other agencies will be out enforcing social distancing rules, and that anytime people are gathered together, they will be given one chance to disperse. If they refuse, they will be ticketed, and if they resist, they will be arrested — “and we really don't want to see that happen.”
The discussion came after police reportedly issued dozens of summonses to Orthodox Jewish people who had gathered for a funeral Thursday in Brooklyn, also arresting a teenager for allegedly pushing an officer.
Lehrer, a Bayside native, then took a call from a woman in Battery Park City concerned that people are gathering in crowds and not wearing masks, and saying she had called 311 to report them, as the mayor advised, in addition to writing to several officials and entities. But, she said, police told her there was nothing they could do.
The mayor said in part that he would call the police commissioner to make sure cops know they can issue summonses for people gathering in groups and for not wearing a face covering if necessary.
“So I want it to be very, very clear that we're escalating now because we have to,” de Blasio said. “This is about saving lives and about beating back this disease.”
