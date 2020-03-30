The presidential primary in New York State has been delayed from April 28 until June 23 under an executive order Gov. Cuomo announced Saturday.
“I don't think it's wise to be bringing a lot of people to one location to vote,” Cuomo said during his daily press briefing on the coronavirus, according to a transcript from his office. “A lot of people touching one doorknob, a lot of people touching one pen, whatever you call the new device on the ballots, so we are going to delay that and link it to an election that was previously scheduled on June 23rd.”
Noting that primaries for state legislative and congressional races were already set for June 23, Cuomo said of the presidential contest, “Ironically, I had advocated that it be on that date all along anyway, so there's only one election and people only needed to come out once. Everybody wants to vote, everybody wants to do their civic duty, but don't make me come out and vote 11 times. Put the elections together so I can go to the ballot once and this will actually do that.”
More than a dozen states have delayed their presidential primaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Queens, a special election to fill the seat of former 31st District Assemblywoman and now-Judge Michele Titus also had been set for April 28. Neither the governor’s press office nor the city Board of Elections immediately responded to a question on whether that election also will be held June 23. Several candidates are running for the post.
Earlier, the special election for Queens borough president that was to have been held March 24 was canceled, with no new date announced. That election was to have temporarily filled the seat vacated by now-Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Acting Borough President Sharon Lee has been at the helm in Borough Hall since became DA at the beginning of the year.
To fill the borough presidency for 2021, primaries were already set for June 23, with the general election, on Nov. 4.
According to the website Ballotpedia, 11 candidates will appear on the Democratic presidential primary ballot in New York, though nearly all of them have dropped out. Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a commanding lead in the race while U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is continuing his campaign for the nomination. New York’s Republican presidential primary was canceled because only President Trump qualified for the ballot, according to Ballotpedia, a nonprofit endeavor that bills itself as “the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections.”
Cuomo also announced Saturday that the deadline for filing personal and corporate taxes with the state has been moved to July 15.
