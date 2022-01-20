“You said 12 days, but it seems like 12 minutes.”
City Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), who took office on Jan. 1, gave Community Board 6 a brief rundown of her first days in office at its monthly meeting on Jan. 12.
The session also saw CB 6 elect Heather Dimitriadis as its new chairwoman.
“We visited schools on the first day to see what was happening,” Schulman said of the first day back from winter break.
“We had snow.” Schulman added that earlier on Jan. 12 she had her first meeting with new Schools Chancellor David Banks.
Schulman said in her first two weeks she and others were able to establish a Covid testing site at the Forest Hills Jewish Center by MacDonald Park.
“My staff and I are working with the city and [NYC] Health + Hospitals to establish more throughout the district,” she said.
Healthcare in the district was one of Schulman’s most pressing issues during her campaign. She said her first meeting with Gov. Hochul since taking office touched on a matter that was very personal for her, and important for everyone.
Schulman said she was dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis during the campaign.
“I’m cancer-free now,” she said. But the councilwoman got an assurance from Hochul that people who receive the diagnosis need not worry about what Schulman said was confusion early on over what constituted elective surgery during Covid’s peak, when hospitals were banning elective procedures.
“I brought up with the governor that breast cancer was considered elective surgery,” Schulman said. “She wanted to make sure that cancer was not to be included in elective surgery, so I’m very happy about that.”
Hochul could offer the councilwoman less assurance over the expiration last Saturday of the state’s Covid-related eviction moratorium, which Albany had extended before.
“I do know that Hochul has asked the federal government for rental assistance ... But right now there’s no funding in it,” Schulman said. “That’s being worked on.”
She said Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and the Housing Committee are working on some measures from the city’s end.
In her last report as the chairperson. Alexa Weitzman offered sobering numbers from the city’s website on Covid in the two ZIP codes that are covered by CB 6.
“In 11375, Forest Hills, one person in five was diagnosed with Covid,” Weitzman said. “One in 214 passed away. Something kind of stark looked back at me the other say when I was examining the data. In 11374, one person in three was diagnosed. One in 222 died. I want us to keep the perspective that every person we pass on the street and in elevators ... that we’ve been through this together.”
In the elections for the new Executive Committee, Dimitriadis, a 22-year resident who had been serving as vice chairperson for Finance, defeated Parks Committee Chairwoman Jean Silva.
Weitzman, who served a pair of one-year terms, is remaining on the board.
Board member Tania Padgett defeated Sheridan Chu for the post of secretary of administration.
Officers elected uncontested included First Vice Chair Peter Beadle; Second Vice Chair Keith Engle; Third Vice Chair Mark Laster; Finance Secretary Kevin Ly; and Parliamentarian John Derezewski.
In his brief report, District Manager Frank Gulluscio said he already has had outreach from Mayor Adams’ Community Affairs Unit, which serves as the bridge between the boroughs and Gracie Mansion.
He said the January meeting among district managers focused solely on outdoor dining regulations that are being worked on by the Department of Transportation. Queens’ 14 community boards were evenly divided when asked by the city to approve some preliminary changes.
“It’s a huge issue,” Gulluscio said.
Beadle told the board that its Transportation Committee has formed a subcommittee to examine Access-a-Ride improvements.
It’s not just that it doesn’t work,” Beadle said. “In instances it’s dangerous and dehumanizing.”
