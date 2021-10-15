New U.S. attorney sworn in

New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies late. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.