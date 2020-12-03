From September 2015 to September 2018, one Forest Hills corner saw nine crashes of types susceptible to correction by a traffic control signal, according to the Department of Transportation.
In late November, a new traffic signal was installed at Yellowstone Boulevard and 63rd Avenue.
“I’m glad that the DOT realized that there was a need there and hopefully it won’t take that long all the time,” Community Board 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio told the Chronicle Tuesday.
The signal was activated Nov. 20. No one-way conversion or other changes have been requested or are planned there.
Michael Cohen, a spokesperson for Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), said the office had not received any requests for a traffic signal to be placed at the location.
But a DOT spokesperson said the location met federal warrants for a signal based on the crash history.
The latest edition of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, published by the Federal Highway Administration, established criteria, known as warrants, which are used to determine if a traffic signal should be implemented.
One of the nine criteria is crash experience, focused on the severity and frequency of preventable crashes occurring in a 12-month period.
The area around the corner is all residential with an Orthodox synagogue, the Congregation of Gregorian Jews, at 63-04 Yellowstone Blvd.
