As students all over Queens prepare to head back to school, Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas, Deputy State Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris and Councilmember Julie Won handed out new backpacks at the New York City Housing Authority’s Woodside Houses last Wednesday.
By the end of the event — which was held in partnership with the Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust, Hispanic Federation, Woodside Houses Tenants Association, Sunnyside Community Services, LECET Fund and the Steamfitters Local 638 — 400 students left with new bookbags and other school supplies in tow, including the young man seen at top.
Above, Won, left, Sunnyside Community Services CEO Judy Zangwill, González-Rojas, Gianaris, Local 638’s Brian Hunt, MetroHealthPlus’ Natalie Khan and a representative from Laborers 1010 pose with the new knapsacks.
