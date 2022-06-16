It took more than a month of work and three dozen volunteers in 2014 for the Rego Park Green Alliance to craft murals on 63rd Drive beneath the Long Island Rail Road trestle.
So when one on the west wall was vandalized weeks ago, the creators were certainly disappointed, but resolute to go forward. Now, according to Yvonne Shortt, executive director of the Green Alliance, a new, brighter mural just needs a few finishing touches to be complete after slightly more than two weekends of work.
This time nearly two dozen painters created what was largely designed by 11 students at PS 206 — The Horace Harding School.
“We started on a Friday after some community conversations around ‘What should the new mural say?’” Shortt said. “It says ‘Love Yourself and Others.’”
The white background from 2014 was covered with robin’s egg blue. And the popular Umbrella Girl remains, albeit with a colorful new dress and boots.
“When we were talking to the PS 206 students, they all knew the mural because of the Umbrella Girl,” Shortt said. “So I thought we could keep [her] because she is nostalgic. All the kids knew her and didn’t want her going anywhere.”
With the background in place and Umbrella Girl in her new outfit, they added bubbles blowing in the wind.
“And we had ‘Love Yourself and Others,’” Shortt said. “It is a nod back to the 1980s, with the bubble letters that I would kind of doodle when I was younger.”
The background and words took the first Saturday and Sunday, with more details added Monday, Tuesday and last Friday.
“We still have a little bit more to do, some things to finish up,” Shortt told the Chronicle. “We’ll come back to it in a week or so.”
The project wasn’t inexpensive, and Shortt thanked both the office of Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) and the city’s Office of Hate Crime Prevention for grants that make the alliance’s work possible.
“The paint alone cost more than $3,000,” she said. “Then there are the brushes and other materials.” Finally, Shortt said, the Alliance gave a small stipend to volunteers who gave four or more hours to the project.
“Some of our volunteers don’t have even basic healthcare,” she said, all the more reason for the project to help people in the community. Some of the volunteers worked on the original mural in 2014.
“It was really fun to see them grow,” she said. “It was fun to pay them for their artistry, and to see something good for the community come from this.”
