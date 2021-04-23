Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) announced Friday that the United States Postal Service renewed its lease for the post office at 55-02 69 St. in Maspeth.
During the last several months, Meng made several inquiries with postal officials about the future of the facility after community members expressed concerns over the renewal of the lease. A “for rent” sign had been put on the building.
“I thank the Postal Service for hearing the concerns I expressed to them from local residents who said that they wanted this facility to stay right where it is and I’m glad that it will,” Meng said. “I look forward to this post office continuing to provide convenient and important and services to the area, and serving the needs of those who live and work in the community.”
The Postal Service informed Meng that the new lease will run through Jan. 31, 2026.
“Once we saw the for rent sign on the building, my office, and other electeds were in constant communication with the post office regarding how important this building was,” Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth) said. “I am glad the post office will be staying and serving the people of our community.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) thanked his colleagues and the postal service. “The Maspeth Post Office is a vital part of the community as residents rely on its service to bring them their mail, packages and oftentimes their life-saving medicines,” he said.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) added, “The Post Office and its staff provide vital services that must be conveniently located, especially for our seniors.”
