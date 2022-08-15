Six bills designed to ensure abortion is safe and affordable for New Yorkers and visiting out-of-towners were signed into law last Friday by Mayor Adams.
Among the measures are laws that will have the city provide free abortion medication at public health clinics; track the number of births and abortions in the city every year among residents and nonresidents; conduct a public education program to inform people of the protections available to clients and providers at reproductive health facilities; and conduct an outreach campaign about facilities that mislead people when offering reproductive health services.
The measures come in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the constitutional right to abortion established by the Roe v. Wade case in 1973. States are now able to enact broader abortion restrictions, and 10 have banned the procedure in all or most instances.
New York is not one of the states seeking to limit abortion, and both Albany and City Hall have enacted new laws designed to protect access to it.
“The Dobbs decision was about nothing more than controlling people’s bodies, their choices, and their freedoms, but we are not going to leave our sisters or others behind,” Adams said in a prepared statement Friday. “Abortion is health care, and, with the signing of these six bills into law, the nation will know that New York City will always defend the right for all people to access an abortion. Safe, legal abortion care is the cornerstone of public health in our city, and our goals are and will remain to ensure that young women will not come of age with fewer rights than their parents. Reproductive freedom and abortions will always be protected in New York City no matter what any activist court with a clear political agenda rules. I, and those here in New York City and across the country, are grateful to the City Council for passing these bills and getting this important work done.”
The bill requiring the city Health Department to track births and abortions was approved 48-0, with three of the 51 Council members absent. It also requires the deaprtment “to assess the ability of licensed medical providers in the city to provide reproductive health care, identify any challenges faced by licensed medical providers to provide reproductive health care, and make recommendations for increasing the capacity of such providers to provide reproductive health care.”
The other measures were all approved either 42-6 or 41-7. In each case, all five Council Republicans, including Queens Councilwomen Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) and Joann Ariola (R-Howard Beach), voted no, along with Queens Democrat Bob Holden (D-Maspeth). In three instances they were joined in dissent by Democrat Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn).
Many who backed the bills, collectively called the NYC Abortion Rights Act, said they were vital, in statements accompanying the announcement of their being signed into law.
“The NYC Abortion Rights Act is a monumental legislative package that sends a clear message that New York City is a safe haven for abortion and reproductive care,” City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said. “These critical bills, championed by the first women-majority Council in our city’s history, will support and protect both New Yorkers and people coming to our city to seek the care they need. As states across the country restrict access to safe and affordable abortion care, our city is demonstrating national leadership and setting the example for others to follow.”
“With the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the autonomy of our bodies and our access to a safe and legal abortion is in danger across this country,” said Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), chair of the Committee on Health. “The bills being signed today will protect the rights of pregnant people everywhere. Representation matters, and that’s why I want to thank the first female-majority-led City Council for swift passage of this historic body of legislation. I also want to thank Mayor Adams for his unwavering support of reproductive justice for all New Yorkers.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who led a rally for abortion rights after the Dobbs decision, also had a statement included in the announcement.
“As the Supreme Court and the right wing nationwide look to eviscerate abortion rights, it’s never been more important to support and expand equitable access to abortion care here in New York City — for both residents of the five boroughs and those from beyond our borders. This critical package of bills does just that,” Richards said. “Here in Queens, we will always unequivocally and unapologetically stand up for the fundamental human right to an abortion, and I commend our partners in government and advocacy alike for taking immediate action to protect that right.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.