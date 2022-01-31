New LaGuardia skyway tops off Terminal B

All that was missing last Thursday when the new Terminal B skyway was unveiled at LaGuardia Airport was President Biden.
The new passenger corridor completes the construction of Terminal B, which serves five major airlines operating out of the facility then-Vice President Biden said in 2014 looked like something out of the third world.
Shortly thereafter then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a multibillion plan to rebuild the airport from the ground up while keeping it in operation.
Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams headed the event’s list of dignitaries.
“It was only a few years ago that President Biden came here as vice president and looked at the stain on our economy, on what we called an airport, and understood that we are better that this,” the mayor said in a video that can be viewed on Hochul’s official website.
“Here in New York City, it is the economic ecosystem and engine for this entire country,” he continued. “The way goes New York goes America. The way goes America goes the globe. This was a global initiative to put this city and country back in the right place. This is more than a place to take off and land. This is a front door to our city.”
Hochul said the achievement would not have been possible but for the construction workers and airport employees who have kept LaGuardia functioning even during the heaviest construction schedules.
“Everyone in the darkest days of the pandemic, when everyone was scared and stayed home, the workers showed up day after day, and I want to give them a round of applause for want they did,” Hochul said.
“And yes, this is a statement of who we are. We now we are the best ... But sometimes you need the places to speak that loudly as well, and this place does it from the mountaintops.”
“We’re celebrating an event that not long ago many would have said was impossible,” said Rick Cotton, executive director and CEO of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, “a world-class terminal at LaGuardia Airport.”
He expects Terminal C to be ready for a ribbon-cutting in the coming months.
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said the day was a matter of personal and professional pride.
“We’ve come a long way in eight years since President Biden came inside the walls of our LaGuardia Airport,” she said. “And indeed, he did notice an issue that was New York’s issue. But President Biden, just look at us now.”
Adams said she was born “just a few minutes from here” in what then was called Elmhurst General Hospital, and was raised in East Elmhurst walking distance from the site of the press conference.
“My grandmother would take her little granddaughters hand-in-hand and walk with us to the airport to watch the planes,” she said. It may have been that impression that detoured her plans to get into teaching upon graduating from Spellman College in Atlanta.
“I became a flight attendant for five years,” the speaker said with pride. “And to be perfectly honest, I believe that I can still evacuate a 727 and a 737 in just a few minutes and save your life.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards was beaming.
He said the project is more than giving New Yorkers the world-class airport they deserve. He too gave a shout out to the airport employees and construction workers, many of whom were present. The latter also were represented on Thursday by Gary LaBarbera, president of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York.
“This is a gateway to our city and a linchpin in our economy,” Adams said. “As you know, the aviation industry supports tens of thousands of jobs. And not just any jobs — I think Gary LaBarbera would agree with me — good-paying jobs which generate billions of dollars of economic activity right here in Queens.”
Richards said the industry is responsible for $410 billion on economic activity and $2.4 billion in wages.
The borough president also hailed ongoing and future projects taking place at John F. Kennedy International Airport on the borough’s southern shore.
“Governor, I can’t wait for all those groundbreakings and ribbon-cuttings in Southeast Queens too,” Richards said.
The mayor said the upgrades will help the city recover from Covid-19 as it has the 9/11 attacks, recession and other challenges.
“Don’t ever bet against New York City,” Adams said. “You will lose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.