Six rookie police officers last week joined the ranks of the NYPD in the 112th Precinct. The officers, seen here outside the precinct station house on Austin Street in Forest Hills, will be patrolling that neighborhood as well as Rego Park.
“They are extremely excited to be here and are ready to make a difference in our wonderful community,” the precinct said on its Twitter page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.