When Community Board 6 went over its preliminary list of city capital project priorities on June 9, a member remarked that for the first time in a long time, the Rego Park Library was not ensconced in the No. 1 spot on the list.
Board members viewed floor plans of the $30 million structure that is slated to take the place of the building at 91-41 63 Drive, which will be nearly 50 years old when it is torn down.
Slides shown to the Zoom crowd by board member Heather Dimitriadis began with the main floor that includes a spacious front vestibule. Upon entry from 63rd Drive, users will find the book return and checkout to their right. To the left will be an adult area with book stacks, computers and a reading room.
Directly in line with the front entrance toward the back wall will be a staircase that leads up to the children’s section on the second floor and down to the teen and young adult section in the basement.
The second-floor children’s reading area will include an early-childhood section in the rear as well as computers along the 63rd Drive wall. There will be an all-purpose room that will accommodate 25 to 30 people, and an added accommodation for parents bringing the little kids.
“There will be a stroller storage area,” Dimitriadis said.
The teen section in the basement will feature its own computers and reading room, as well as a multipurpose room to hold about 70. There also will be a quiet room, which Dimitriadis said is not for quiet activity, but to provide quiet for the rest of the library from the activities that might be going on in the room.
“It’s a quiet room where you can make noise,” she said.
Asked about where the traditional book stacks are located, board member Peter Beadle said they will be incorporated into the rooms on all three floors with age-appropriate material on the shelves.
District Manager Frank Gulluscio said construction will begin in 2023 with plans to open in 2025.
The board also will be monitoring construction plans at the Shalimar Diner site across the street in an effort to avoid traffic and logistical problems that could occur if both lots were hosting major construction activity simultaneously.
In other construction-related business, board member Jean Silva updated her colleagues on city projects aimed at modernizing two Rego Park playgrounds: Playground 62 between 62nd Avenue and 62nd Drive, and the Horace Harding Playground on 62nd Drive between 97th Place and 98th Street.
The Department of Parks and Recreation discussed both with the CB 6 Parks Committee on June 3. Both are still in the design stage.
The $3.7 million renovation at Playground 62 will, among other things, replace old equipment.
“The kids voted,” Silva said, showing photos of some of the features that will be installed. “There was a lot of input from the community.”
Horace Harding will see new recreational and exercise equipment for children, teens and adults. There also will be tables, water fountains and restrooms.
“It’s kind of old and antiquated,” Silva said.
The board approved letters of support for both projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.