EmblemHealth has a new AdvantageCare Physicians office in Elmhurst.
The new specialty care medical office is the 11th one in Queens, an EmblemHealth spokesman told the Queens Chronicle.
“Our new facility is designed to continue building upon our commitment to provide excellent health care services in Queens,” Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, chief medical officer of ACPNY, said in a statement. “We are excited to continue to expand care options in the Elmhurst community.”
The two-floor office spans 46,500 square feet, includes pediatrics, behavioral health, endocrinology, OB/GYN, ophthalmology, optometry, podiatric and radiology units and has seven primary care physicians on board.
Patients can book appointments at acpny.com/Elmhurst and the new office is at 88-31 55 Ave. on the corner of 55th and Justice avenues.
