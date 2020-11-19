On Sunday, Nov. 15, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. joined Assemblyman Mike Miller and Councilman Robert Holden to host the Lower East Side Ecology Center, an environmental group of volunteers that holds recycling events across the city, at Forest Park for an e-waste recycling event.
Over 400 cars came to the event to get rid of their electronic waste. The 104th Police Precinct helped mitigate the traffic.
Addabbo, left, Holden, center, and Kenichi Wilson, chairman of Community Board 9, here pose with the Lower East Side Ecology Center crew in the back.
Addabbo’s spokesman said that his office is looking to schedule another e-waste event in Ridgewood with Councilman Holden in the near future. Go online to lesecologycenter.org for upcoming events or to learn more about the Ecology Center.
