On Sunday, Nov. 15, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. joined Assemblyman Mike Miller and Councilman Robert Holden to host the Lower East Side Ecology Center, an environmental group of volunteers that holds recycling events across the city, at Forest Park for an e-waste recycling event. Addabbo, left, Holden, center, and Kenichi Wilson, chairman of Community Board 9, here pose with the Lower East Side Ecology Center crew in the back.