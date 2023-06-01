The New York Blood Center is experiencing a critical shortage. Blood donors are needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others.
Each donor can save as many as three lives.
Information is available at nybc.org. Upcoming drives include:
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10; Thursday, June 22; Saturday, June 24; Wednesday, June 28; Thursday, June 29; Sunday, July 2; and Wednesday, July 5, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• St. Margaret’s Parish, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at 66-05 79 Place in Middle Village;
• NYC Department of Design & Construction, 9:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at 30-30 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City;
• NYPD 112th Precinct, noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at 68-40 Austin St. in Forest Hills; and
• Queens Place mall, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in the former Outback Steakhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.