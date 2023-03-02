The New York Blood Center is facing a continued blood shortage and is urging donors to sign up to help surgical patients, cancer patients, accident victims, burn victims and others. Information is available at nybc.org, and upcoming drives include:
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• The Church-in-the-Gardens, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at 50 Ascan Ave. in Forest Hills;
• Mager Association USA, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at 75-15 Woodside Ave. in Elmhurst;
• NYPD 112th Precinct, noon to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, March 8, at 68-40 Austin St. in Forest Hills;
• The Reform Temple of Forest Hills, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, March 12, at 71-11 112 St. in Forest Hills;
• LaGuardia Community College, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at 31-10 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City; and
• Knights of Columbus #5103, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at 84-05 78 Ave. in Ridgewood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.