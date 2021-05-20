National Night Out will be coming back this August in the 104th Precinct.
Len Santoro, president of the precinct’s Community Council, made the announcement Tuesday night during the group’s monthly meeting. Canceled last summer like everything else because of Covid-19, Santoro told those in the virtual meeting that the word had just become official.
“National Night Out is on for the public this year,” he said. “We received work from the NYPD ... Just yesterday we got the go-ahead. It’s going to be on its original date, Aug. 3, the first Tuesday in August.”
Santoro said “many, many things” will have to be worked out, such as the site.
He is hoping for Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village, but does not know if it will be available and if conditions would allow the 3,000 or so people who traditionally attended.
“I’d like to have it there,” he said. “We’re not sure of the limits and whether there will be any restrictions.”
During his monthly presentation of crime statistics, Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, commanding officer at the precinct, had what he said can be considered good numbers.
“But they can be better,” he said.
Year-to-date, Hall said, the precinct is down 18 percent in index crime categories based on data through Sunday, May 16.
“So far, 461 down from 564 last year,” Hall said. ”A drop of 103 crimes. That’s due not just to the officers who are out there day and night, but everybody I meet in the community; the people who live in the area coming to assist us. The people calling 911, the people who give us the details we need when the call 911 ... It’s a collaborative effort.”
Violent crimes, Hall said, including murder, rape, robbery and felony assault are down 25 percent, or 138 vs. 185. There also have been no shootings in the precinct yet this year, though on April 30 it did see its first murder when two homeless men became involved in a dispute in Ridgewood.
But the CO also said the 104th still is among the top 25 precincts in the city for the highest number of total index crimes, coming in at about 23 or 24. As to quality-of-life issues, Hall said they have logged the most 311 calls in the city.
Prior to his crime report, Hall announced that Officer Henry Sorto has been named the 104th’s Cop of the Month of May for handling of what many might have considered just another quality-of-life issue on April 1.
“He was on the midnight platoon, and we had received numerous 311 calls for loud noises coming from a vehicle on the streets — we had over 80 calls.”
Hal said Sorto and his partner reported to a caller who said loud music was being basted from a vehicle, but as so often happens with such complaints, the vehicle was gone. Even thought music could be heard, it was a matter of finding the car. Sorto eventually followed the trail into the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn, where he was able to track down the vehicle.
Hall said this was not a case where the speakers or equipment could be detached from the vehicle and taken as evidence.
“He seized the car,” Hall said.
He said Sorto, who was working and unable to participate in the meeting, would be told of his honor afterward.
