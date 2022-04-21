The Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District, in conjunction with Clearview Festival Productions, will sponsor its annual Myrtle Avenue Spring Street Festival from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.
The festival will stretch between Wyckoff and Forest avenues.
There will be more than 200 merchant and vendor displays, along with children’s rides, game booths, food and entertainment.
Health providers will be on hand, as will numerous area nonprofits and community organizations.
The FDNY will be present with its Fire Safety Truck. Vintage buses will be provided in cooperation with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and New York City Transit.
Vendors, merchants and other organizations who wish to participate are asked to contact Clearview Festival Productions at (646) 230-0489.
Nonprofit groups and city agencies wishing to set up at the fair are asked to contact the BID office at (718) 381-7974 or (718) 366-3806.
