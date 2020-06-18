About 70 percent of Myrtle Avenue was shut down because of the pandemic, Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District Executive Director Ted Renz told Community Board 5 during its virtual meeting last Wednesday.
“I don’t know yet what our commercial strip, Myrtle Avenue, let alone the rest of the area, will look like,” he said.
Area merchants spoken to Monday were doing their best to make it look like something vibrant and busy.
New York Digital Copier Solutions was closed for a month and a half at the start of the pandemic but the business that offers copying, faxing, printing and internet reopened at the start of May. Now two people are allowed in at a time.
Hossam Elshendidi, a technician and graphics designer there, said there have been people coming in to do email printing since the city reopened on June 8.
He said there has been an increase in people faxing unemployment documents. The store gets about 15 customers each day and at least one or two are working on unemployment documents.
“Definitely a lot more unemployment stuff than usual but there’s also a lot of people filing for unemployment,” Elshendidi told the Chronicle Monday.
He added that the business does what it can to help.
“We try to give those people a discount too because we understand that they’re going through something ... when they get more money they can come back here and know that we stand by them,” Elshendidi said.
With libraries closed since March, residents who do not have a home computer go to the Glendale business.
“We try to be a resource, not just a rental and you’re on your own,” Elshendidi said.
Daniel Solo, the owner of Teachers Choice Plus, said Myrtle Avenue is “not bustling right now.”
His store has supplies for teachers and parents of students through high school, though most sales are for elementary school.
“We cater mostly to teachers and teachers don’t know what’s going on” with school in the fall yet, Solo told the Chronicle Monday.
He opened 18 years ago but the teachers who would come in retired, replaced by younger ones who shop online.
“It’s not even cheaper. It’s the lazy factor,” he said, adding that he understands there are no parking concerns and it’s easier to stay cool in the house.
“There’s a reason that we still exist but this does not help things at all,” Solo said,” adding, “The benefit of this is you can come in and see the product but not when there’s a pandemic.”
Usually teachers make up the majority of his customers, followed by parents and the occasional random passerby.
Supplemental workbooks are the most popular item and education games are also popular with shoppers.
He said since Phase 1 of the city’s reopening, it’s been mostly parents coming to the store, buying Lite Brites, clay and other things children can play with.
Solo said it’s “to keep the kids busy” because the parents are trying to fill the time in each day now that children are at home almost all the time.
Kamal, a pharmacist at Myrtle Express Pharmacy, said business has been slow.
“People are still scared,” he said, adding, “Hopefully it picks up.”
Jina’s Design Studio was closed for three months, only opening last weekend.
The clothing business offers alterations but owner Jina Pinos said she took a hit because she often does well in June with all the prom dresses that come in.
“Alterations work is not coming because people don’t have money now for alterations,” she told the Chronicle.
Now Pinos is making and selling masks. She said 200 can be made in a day, working with her seamstress.
Masks are modeled in the front window with American flag, gay pride flag and Army camouflage designs.
Pinos said she believes her business will improve when the summer arrives and the reopening continues in its later phases.
Renz noted a difference between the smaller and larger stores.
“The smaller mom-and-pop stores were calling and saying, ‘I can’t pay rent, I can only pay half, I can do this’ and they wanted to work something out whereas the big guys, the major chains, haven’t paid them rent,” he said.
Renz said some chains have filed for bankruptcy around the country and that a lot of mom-and-pop stores might be lost.
“They are the backbone of our neighborhoods and the economic climate that we have,” he said during the CB 5 meeting.
Will the city be able to get out of this financial crisis?
“We did it in 1975, we’ll do it again,” said CB 5 Chairman Vincent Arcuri, remembering an era when the city was on the verge of bankruptcy.
Renz added, “We’re not going to hear, ‘Drop dead to New York,’” referencing the Daily News headline after President Gerald Ford said he would veto any bill calling for a federal bailout of the city.
