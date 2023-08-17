The Myrtle Avenue Summer Street Festival, the annual eight-block-long block party between Forest and Wyckoff avenues in Glendale, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 20.
It is sponsored by the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District.
There will be more than 200 booths with food and beverages, games and merchandise including clothing, toys and jewelry. There also will be many children’s rides and activities, as well as family-friendly entertainment.
Musicians from Joe Fuoco’s Music Center will be performing from noon to 5 p.m. at 71st Avenue Plaza just off Forest and Myrtle avenues [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
A vintage New York City bus, courtesy of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and New York City Transit, will be open for viewing from noon to 6 p.m. at Forest and Onderdonk avenues. Antique and custom cars also will be in display courtesy of the East Coast Car and Riviera Owners associations. The Queens Public Library bookmobile will be at Myrtle and Weirfield Street from noon to 4 p.m.
