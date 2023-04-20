The Myrtle Avenue Street Festival returns to Ridgewood from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.
The celebration, sponsored by the Ridgewood Local Development Corp. and the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District, will run on Myrtle between Forest and Wyckoff avenues.
More than 200 merchants and vendors are scheduled to participate.
Entertainment will include an appearance by Joe Fuoco’s Music Center from noon to 5 p.m. at 71st Avenue Plaza just off of Forest and Myrtle avenues.
There will be numerous children’s rides and activities, plus a vintage city bus courtesy of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and New York City Transit.
Antique and custom cars also will be on display until 4 p.m., presented by members of the East Coast Car and Riviera Owners associations, respectively.
The event is being run by Clearview Festival Productions.
Additional information can be found on the website of the Myrtle Avenue BID at Ridgewood-NY.com.
