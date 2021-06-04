Murder, shootings up, some crimes falling

Monthly crime statistics released by the NYPD on Thursday showed exact correlations between Queens and the city at large in major crime categories year-to-date.
Crimes that are up citywide are up in Queens, and crimes that are down citywide are down in Queens. The record on violent crime is mixed so far.
Reported major crimes, or index crimes, of all kinds were down 1.7 percent through May 31 compared to the same time frame from last year. CompStat numbers obtained from the NYPD’s website through May 30 list overall crime in Queens to be down 6.4 percent.
“NYPD cops have shown us time and time again they are willing to go in harm’s way on behalf of all New Yorkers,” Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement issued by the NYPD. “It is this commitment to pubic safety — in tandem with the communities we serve — that will allow our great city to prevail in the challenges we face together.”
Murders continue to climb, up 17.7 percent citywide, with 173 as opposed to 147 last year. Murders in Queens are up just over 30 percent, with 30 as opposed to 23.
Shooting victims in the city are up 76.9 percent, from 360 to 637, while shooting incidents have climbed 77.4 percent from 318 to 564. Queens has seen 79 shooting victims this year, up from 66, and 69 shooting incidents as opposed to 57. The borough is up in rapes (133 vs. 106); felony assaults (1.619 vs. 1586) and auto thefts (876 vs. 814). Categories with decreases include robberies (8547 vs. 957); burglaries (1,035 vs. 1,133); and grand larceny (2,497 vs. 2,880).
