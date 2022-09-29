A Maspeth resident has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing another man to death at a Woodside bus stop in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 19.
Olmedo Osorio, 46, of 52nd Avenue, also has been charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Freddy Jiminez, 55, according to te office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
The two men were at a bus stop near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 69th Street when they allegedly became involved in a dispute, according to a press release from Katz’s office.
“As alleged, the defendant fatally stabbed the victim following a late-night dispute outside of a local bar,” Katz said. “An argument should never escalate to such brutal acts of violence. The defendant is charged with murder and will be held accountable for his alleged criminal actions.”
Jiminez was stabbed multiple times. Osorio allegedly left the scene and went to a nearby backyard, where police allegedly later found a knife.
Katz’s statement continued that Jiminez went into cardiac arrest while being transported to an area hospital by EMS personnel. He died later that morning.
Osorio was arraigned last Thursday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Diego Freire. He was remanded without bail.
If convicted of the murder charge he faces 25 years-to-life in prison.
