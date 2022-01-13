The Jackson Heights Beautification Group and the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation hosted a Christmas tree recycling program at Travers Park on Jan. 8 and 9.
Rather than just be discarded, the trees were chipped up and given back to residents who wanted the material back to use as mulch for their gardens.
At least one resident was displeased, telling the Chronicle that he contacted Councilman Shekar Krishnan to complain about the noise in a residential neighborhood over the weekend.
