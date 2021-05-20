The Metropolitan Avenue subway station in Middle Village is fully accessible to the handicapped, but many stations farther along on the M line — like most throughout the city — are not.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority last week told Community Board 5 that changes being recommended for the city’s zoning code will change that. The agency has been making a whirlwind tour of community boards in an effort to get their approval as well as that of the Borough Board.
One change would require developers of major projects within 50 feet of subway stations to consult with the MTA and allow it to determine if it is necessary and feasible to build an elevator.
In return for a right of way, the developer would receive at least partial relief from certain zoning restrictions governing a building’s height; required setbacks; required parking spaces; use; floor space; open space; and landscaping or some combination of the aforementioned.
A second, which would not apply within CB 5, would expand the area in which transit improvement zoning bonuses may be offered to developers.
The changes also are being backed by the city’s Department of Planning and the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities.
“As everyone knows, many of our stations are very old, many built before 1950,” said Lucille Songhai of the MTA during the Zoom meeting on May 12. “We’ve made significant advances, but we acknowledge that we still have a long way to go.”
Only 136 of the 493 subway stations in the five boroughs are handicapped-accessible. For Long Island Rail Road stations in the city the number is 25 out of 39.
The MTA’s existing capital plan has budgeted $5 billion to make 77 stations accessible by the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year, leaving no subway rider more than two stations away from an accessible one.
“We know that there are lot of Queens residents who would benefit from more elevators,” Songhai said.
While the changes would grant the MTA an easement to build an elevator on private property, the agency would retain compete control and would remain wholly responsible for maintenance.
Under the proposal, the city’s Department of Buildings would flag a development once a project is submitted.
The MTA and the developer then would go over the plans as submitted to see if an elevator is needed at that station and, if so, where it would be most feasible.
While seeking direct locations as often as possible, the MTA said sometimes underground infrastructure hinders that.
Should the MTA decide that an elevator is not needed, the development goes ahead as planned. Songhai also said that should a given development project not come to fruition, the location of an elevator could be changed based on the specifics of a different proposal in the future.
