MTA, transit groups await $4B in stimulus vote

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and mass transit supporters are hailing the inclusion of $4 billion for the MTA in the latest Covid-19 federal stimulus package.
A vote on the $900 billion legislation is expected to take place today.
The MTA will get more than a quarter of the $15 billion being proposed for mass transit assistance.
The MTA, which back in the spring received more than $3 billion as ridership levels and fare box revenues plummeted, still would like another $8 billion to cover projected deficits in the next two fiscal years.
But Patrick Foye, chairman and CEO of the MTA, was praising Congress in a statement issued on Sunday.
“We are relieved and thankful to see Congress pass another coronavirus relief bill that includes $4 billion in federal relief for the MTA,” Foye said. “This crucial funding will allow us to get through 2021 without devastating service cuts and layoffs of over 9,000 colleagues. To be clear, we are still facing an $8 billion deficit in the years ahead, but this is a promising first step that will help protect the local, state and national economies in the short term.”
He said the agency is hoping that any future bills will fully offset the impact of the pandemic, saying there can be no recovery without a strong public transportation system.
He thanked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and the entire bipartisan New York Congressional Delegation, led by Rep. Nita Lowey (D-White Plains), “for delivering this great result for the MTA’s customers and employees and for their hard work and continued support.”
Nick Sifuentes, executive director of Tri-State Transportation Campaign also was sounding hopeful in a statement from the organization.
“The MTA has been decimated by the pandemic and the resulting drop in ridership as New York City shut down,” Sifuentes said. “Unless the agency receives billions in stimulus funds, our subways and buses are at risk — massive cuts and fare hikes would leave our transit system a hollow shell of itself. Transit as we know it will cease to exist.”
Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum said the effort to save mas transit took a huge step forward.
“In a harsh political climate, our transit champions Sen. Schumer, Rep. (Hakeem) Jeffries (D-Brooklyn and Queens), and their colleagues in the New York delegation held strong and delivered real relief for riders — more than $4 billion to keep buses, subways, commuter rail and paratransit running,” Plum said.
“Riders organized all across the region and nation and won a reprieve from devastating cuts. Our federal representatives now know that there is no recovery without transit.”
Plum also said there is a need for long-term funding once the Biden administration is in place.
