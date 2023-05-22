A single swipe of a MetroCard is likely to go up 15 cents by September, based on a report presented to the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Monday.
Jai Patel, the MTA’s deputy chief financial officer, told board members that fare revenues would increase 4 percent, as opposed to the 5.5 percent projected back in December. Bridge and tunnel toll increases will remain at 5.5 percent.
Patel said the drop in the fare box increase is due to $65 million in additional funding for the MTA in the recently approved state budget.
The base fare for an NYC Transit bus or subway ride would go from $2.75 to $2.90 per trip, or a 5 percent increase. 7-day passes would go up $1 to $34, or 3 percent. A 30-day pass would increase 4 percent, from $127 to $132.
The express bus fare is slated to increase 4 percent, from $6.75 to $7. The 7-day pass is set to go up 3 percent, from $62 to $54.
Proposals for toll increases also will be voted on in July.
The present tolls for the RFK-Triborough, Whitestone, Throgs Neck and Verrazzno-Narrows bridges, as well as the Queens Midtown and Hugh L. Carey tunnels now are $6.55 for E-ZPass driers and $10.17 for toll by mail.
One proposal would increase both 7 percent to $7.01 and $10.88; while a second scenario would increase E-ZPass tolls 6 percent to $6.96 and toll by mail fees 10 percent to $11.19.
The Henry Hudson, Cross Bay and Marine Parkway bridges would face the same percentage increases, though Rockaway and Broad Channel residents would be eligible for discounts on the Cross Bay.
Increases for the Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth are expected to yield a 4 percent revenue increase. Monthly tickets would increase an average of 4.3 percent with a cap of $500. Weekly tickets would go up an average of 4.3 percent, and one-way peak tickets 4.6 percent.
A 10 trip off-peak ticket would increase, but remain at 15 percent below peak tickets.
The plan recommends that OMNY fare caps be modified from the present Monday-through-Sunday time frame to a rolling 7-day period, in which all rides after 12 in the seven-day time frame are free.
A number of pilot fare programs for the commuter railroads also are up for examination.
A $7 peak City Ticket is in the offing, and the weekday off-peak City Ticket will remain at $5. The combination of these may lead to the elimination of the Atlantic Ticket pilot program.
A pilot Far Rockaway Ticket is under consideration, while the Combo Ticket pilot will remain in place. The 20-trip peak ticket with its 20 percent discount may be eliminated.
Patel and Finance Committee Chairman Neal Zuckerman said the plan will place the MTA on track to returning to the practice of raising fare and toll revenue about 4 percent every two years through increases.
Both pointed out that there had not been fare increase since 2019, though tolls did go up in 2021. Zuckerman said given facts such as inflation and projected wage increases, the hikes are reasonable ones.
He also said that with the MTA still 30 percent below its pre-pandemic ridership, the percentage of increase is coming from a much lower base of revenue.
“We need to do this,” he said.
A number of number of ridership advocacy organizations that had been opposing fare increases hadn’t weighed in on the proposals as of Monday evening,
Charlton D’souza, president of Passengers United, made his disapproval known in an emailed press release.
“We at Passengers United feel that the base fare of 2.75 should be kept for local buses and subways,” D’souza said. “The express bus fare should be $4 instead of $7 to fill up seats on empty express buses.”
D’souza also said the proposed peak fare of $7 for city residents is too expensive for a LIRR City Ticket and should be kept at $5.
“We are outraged that the Atlantic Ticket weekly LIRR pass and MetroCard of $60 is being eliminated for southeast Queens residents,” he said. “LIRR commuters need relief from subway service breakdowns and construction work. We will fight hard to save these discounts and are outraged especially with the roll out with congestion pricing being considered.
The MTA anticipates hosting a series of hybrid public hearings in June with input being offered both in person and by those participating online.
Patel said there also will be the ability for people to submit their views by mail and email.
