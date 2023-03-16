Perhaps it was inevitable that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s proposal to redesign Brooklyn bus routes would strike across the Queens border.
And the MTA’s plans to move a more-than-one-mile segment of the B13 route to the southwest came up front and center at the meeting of Community Board 5 in Middle Village on March 8.
The line runs between Gateway Drive and Wyckoff Avenue in Brooklyn, and runs through Ridgewood and Glendale along Cypress Hills Street, part of Cooper Avenue, Fresh Pond Road and others before going along Gates Avenue and joining Wyckoff.
The entire section between Cypress Hills Street at Jamaica Avenue and Gates Avenue at Cypress Avenue is slated to be relocated to the southwest in order to speed up service.
A YouTube video of the entire March 8 meeting can be viewed online at on.nyc.gov/3mSwpwA.
A notation on the map shown in the MTA’s proposal states that the discontinued segment would be served by the proposed B7, Q58 or Q98 lines.
The MTA’s plans for a Queens bus redesign are expected later this year.
During the public comment section of the meeting, District Manager Gary Giordano read a letter from resident Dolores Bachman expressing her concern.
“If you live in Liberty Park and you want to go to Wyckoff Heights Hospital, the Ridgewood Library, Fresh Pond Road, Forest Avenue or the Wyckoff Avenue train station, you need the B13 bus,” she wrote, adding that easy access to Myrtle and Jamaica avenues, Franklin K. Lane High School and the Gateway Mall also are in jeopardy for seniors and the handicapped who don’t drive if the existing bus service is not kept or adequately replaced.
Bachman also was concerned about the plan to eliminate Grandview Avenue, Starr Street, Woodward Avenue and Stanhope Street from the eastern end of the B38 route. The streets, along with a short segment of Metropolitan Avenue, form a rough square around Linden Hill Cemetery in Ridgewood.
The MTA is proposing to replace that service with future redesigns of the Q54 and B57 routes.
“And don’t tell me to ride a bike,” she wrote. “I’m 88. My neighbors aren’t going to be riding bikes either ... The MTA must maintain and provide better, affordable bus service to our neighborhood.”
Full details of the Brooklyn bus redesign plan can be read online or downloaded at bit.ly/3JbiQ2Q.
During his monthly report to the board, Transportation Services Committee Eric Butkiewicz said CB 5 will make its concerns known to the MTA and will follow up with the public.
In other transportation-related news, Butkiewicz updated the room on the ongoing effort to deal with noise coming from the New York and Atlantic Railway yard and tracks in Glendale.
He said they have reached out to James Bonner, president of the railroad, and that he has agreed to a meeting to discuss the community’s concerns.
Noise from the rail yard and tracks, which are owned by the Long Island Rail Road, have been a concern for decades, though it has been the subject of increased concern and debate at Board 5 in recent months.
In an update on new Citi Bike stations in the district, Butkiewicz asked that residents help with any adjustments to or location changes for new bike racks.
He asked that if residents see a bike station that is not being used or turns out to be in a place that is causing difficulties, to report it to the board office so that it might possibly be relocated nearby.
“And it helps if you give us an alternate site,” he said.
