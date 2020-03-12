MTA postpones three Queens bus plan meetings

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has postponed three forums in Queens at which residents have been invited to offer their views on the draft plan to redraw the borough's bus routes. The meetings will be rescheduled. 

 FILE PHOTO BY MICHAEL GANNON

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has postponed three public forums to discuss its draft Queens bus redesign proposal.

The meetings include:

  Tonight, March 12 at August Martin High School in Jamaica; 

• Wed., March 18 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Whitestone; and

• Thu., March 19 at North Shore Towers in  Floral Park.

The MTA will be rescheduling the meetings.

The updated schedule can be found online at new.mta.info/queensbusredesign.

