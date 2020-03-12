MTA postpones three Queens bus plan meetings

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has postponed three public forums to discuss its draft Queens bus redesign proposal.
The meetings include:
• Tonight, March 12 at August Martin High School in Jamaica;
• Wed., March 18 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Whitestone; and
• Thu., March 19 at North Shore Towers in Floral Park.
The MTA will be rescheduling the meetings.
The updated schedule can be found online at new.mta.info/queensbusredesign.
