MTA plans online workshops for E train construction alternatives in Jamaica

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Friday announced a pair of online community meetings to help E train riders with alternative transportation once track and third rail replacement work begins on Sept. 19 at and near the Parsons Boulevard/Archer Avenue station at Jamaica Center and the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue/JFK Airport stop beneath the Long Island Rail Road’s Jamaica Station.
While E train service will be suspended, the J and Z lines will continue to operate at both stations.
The meetings will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, and Tuesday, Sept. 8. Links to take part in both meetings are available online at new.mta.info/jamaicatrackreconstruction/meeting.
The MTA is going to replace and install more than 5,500 feet of track and over 7,800 feet of third rail as the track is considered to be at the end of its useful life and requires total replacement.
Phase 1 of the project is scheduled to take six weeks and be completed by Monday, Nov. 2. Phase 2, which will restore some service to both stations, is scheduled to begin in early November and last until mid-December.
MTA officials from NYC Transit Customer Service, Government Community Relations and Construction & Development, along with elected officials from Southeast Queens, will be in attendance in both meetings to provide in-depth alternative trip planning options to help customers plan their travel for the duration of the project.
Maps, fact sheets, trip planning and other resources are available on the project’s web page and updated periodically.
Customers will be encouraged to use available alternatives.
Aside from the J and Z lines remaining in service, riders will be able to have continuous service to and from Jamaica Center via buses that run between there and F train stops on Hillside Avenue.
Bus service connecting riders between Jamaica Center/Parsons Archer and the Parsons Boulevard F station include the Q25, Q34, Q65, Q83, Q110, Q111, Q112, Q113 and Q114.
Bus service connecting riders between Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue/JFK Airport stop and the Sutphin Boulevard F train station includes the Q20A/B, Q40, Q43, Q44SBS , Q54, Q56 and Q60 lines.
Shuttle and Q54 buses connect Jamaica-Van Wyck with Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue/JFK Airport and Jamaica Center-Parsons Boulevard/Archer Avenue station.
Customers who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices should use the Jamaica-Van Wyck E station near Jamaica Hospital Medical Center or the 179th Street F station.
The LIRR will cross-honor riders at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, Queens Village, Hollis, Rosedale, Laurelton, Locust Manor, St. Albans, and Penn Station.
Connection to JFK AirTrain is available at Sutphin Boulevard/Archer Avenue via the J and Z and LIRR, and at Howard Beach via the A train.
The MTA will post both print and digital signage in stations, along with announcements in stations and on trains ahead of the scheduled work. Customer service notifications will be made on trains, posted at affected stations and posted on the MTA website, the MYmta app and social media. Customers can also sign up for text and email alerts at www.myMTAalerts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.